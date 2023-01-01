5000 Moroccan dirhams to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert MAD to CVE at the real exchange rate

5000 mad
50643 cve

1.00000 MAD = 10.12860 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 MAD10.12860 CVE
5 MAD50.64300 CVE
10 MAD101.28600 CVE
20 MAD202.57200 CVE
50 MAD506.43000 CVE
100 MAD1012.86000 CVE
250 MAD2532.15000 CVE
500 MAD5064.30000 CVE
1000 MAD10128.60000 CVE
2000 MAD20257.20000 CVE
5000 MAD50643.00000 CVE
10000 MAD101286.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Moroccan Dirham
1 CVE0.09873 MAD
5 CVE0.49365 MAD
10 CVE0.98730 MAD
20 CVE1.97460 MAD
50 CVE4.93650 MAD
100 CVE9.87300 MAD
250 CVE24.68250 MAD
500 CVE49.36500 MAD
1000 CVE98.73000 MAD
2000 CVE197.46000 MAD
5000 CVE493.65000 MAD
10000 CVE987.30000 MAD