5000 Cape Verdean escudos to Moroccan dirhams

Convert CVE to MAD at the real exchange rate

5000 cve
494.23 mad

1.00000 CVE = 0.09885 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8695651.1076592.08381.464921.618420.93332518.7895
1 GBP1.1511.2738105.8971.684661.861191.0733221.608
1 USD0.902850.785053183.13441.322551.461130.842616.9634
1 INR0.01085970.009443170.012028710.01590860.01757560.01013540.204048

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudos

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Moroccan Dirham
1 CVE0.09885 MAD
5 CVE0.49423 MAD
10 CVE0.98845 MAD
20 CVE1.97691 MAD
50 CVE4.94227 MAD
100 CVE9.88454 MAD
250 CVE24.71135 MAD
500 CVE49.42270 MAD
1000 CVE98.84540 MAD
2000 CVE197.69080 MAD
5000 CVE494.22700 MAD
10000 CVE988.45400 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 MAD10.11680 CVE
5 MAD50.58400 CVE
10 MAD101.16800 CVE
20 MAD202.33600 CVE
50 MAD505.84000 CVE
100 MAD1011.68000 CVE
250 MAD2529.20000 CVE
500 MAD5058.40000 CVE
1000 MAD10116.80000 CVE
2000 MAD20233.60000 CVE
5000 MAD50584.00000 CVE
10000 MAD101168.00000 CVE