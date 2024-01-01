Convert CVE to MAD at the real exchange rate

Cape Verdean escudos to Moroccan dirhams today

1,000 cve
96.55 mad

Esc1.000 CVE = د.م.0.09655 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:11
How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Moroccan Dirham
1 CVE0,09655 MAD
5 CVE0,48277 MAD
10 CVE0,96555 MAD
20 CVE1,93109 MAD
50 CVE4,82773 MAD
100 CVE9,65545 MAD
250 CVE24,13863 MAD
500 CVE48,27725 MAD
1000 CVE96,55450 MAD
2000 CVE193,10900 MAD
5000 CVE482,77250 MAD
10000 CVE965,54500 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 MAD10,35680 CVE
5 MAD51,78400 CVE
10 MAD103,56800 CVE
20 MAD207,13600 CVE
50 MAD517,84000 CVE
100 MAD1.035,68000 CVE
250 MAD2.589,20000 CVE
500 MAD5.178,40000 CVE
1000 MAD10.356,80000 CVE
2000 MAD20.713,60000 CVE
5000 MAD51.784,00000 CVE
10000 MAD103.568,00000 CVE