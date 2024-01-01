Paraguayan Guarani (PYG)

Currency name

Paraguayan Guarani

PYG exchange rates

 USD AUD INR EUR PHP SGD CAD GBP
From PYG0.00014 0.00021 0.01135 0.00013 0.00767 0.00018 0.00019 0.00011
To PYG7313.45000 4777.15000 88.08850 7949.72000 130.34900 5446.62000 5388.43000 9304.90000

Compare exchange rates

All Paraguayan guarani Exchange Rates