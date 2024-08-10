Bahraini dinar to Tajikistani somonis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Tajikistani somonis is currently 28.224 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.235% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Tajikistani somonis has fluctuated between a high of 28.296 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 28.117 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a 0.329% increase in value.