Bahraini dinar to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Surinamese dollars is currently 77.078 today, reflecting a 0.658% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.580% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 77.078 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 76.480 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a 0.658% increase in value.