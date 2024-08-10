Bahraini dinar to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 59,974.300 today, reflecting a -0.037% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.516% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 60,088.300 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 59,666.600 on 03-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.691% increase in value.