Bahraini dinar to Papua New Guinean kinas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Papua New Guinean kinas is currently 10.265 today, reflecting a -0.252% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.038% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Papua New Guinean kinas has fluctuated between a high of 10.293 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 10.265 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -0.232% decrease in value.