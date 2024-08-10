Bahraini dinar to Nicaraguan córdobas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Nicaraguan córdobas is currently 97.685 today, reflecting a 0.001% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.034% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Nicaraguan córdobas has fluctuated between a high of 97.839 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 97.423 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-08-2024, with a -0.333% decrease in value.