Bahraini dinar to Kuwaiti dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Kuwaiti dinars is currently 0.812 today, reflecting a -0.062% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.374% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Kuwaiti dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.812 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 0.808 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.214% decrease in value.