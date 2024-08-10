Bahraini dinar to Jersey pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Jersey pounds is currently 2.079 today, reflecting a -0.141% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.361% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Jersey pounds has fluctuated between a high of 2.093 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 2.071 on 04-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.426% increase in value.