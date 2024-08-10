Bahraini dinar to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 42,241.400 today, reflecting a 0.172% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.697% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 42,975.400 on 04-08-2024 and a low of 42,148.500 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a -0.474% decrease in value.