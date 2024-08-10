Bahraini dinar to Croatian kunas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Croatian kunas is currently 18.622 today, reflecting a -0.020% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.000% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Croatian kunas has fluctuated between a high of 18.626 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 18.622 on 03-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a -0.020% decrease in value.