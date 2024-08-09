Bahraini dinar to Egyptian pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Egyptian pounds is currently 130.636 today, reflecting a 0.007% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.194% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Egyptian pounds has fluctuated between a high of 131.456 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 128.594 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 1.338% increase in value.