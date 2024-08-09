Bahraini dinar to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Colombian pesos is currently 10,799.100 today, reflecting a 0.426% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.610% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 11,133.300 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 10,736.500 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 1.093% increase in value.