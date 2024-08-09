Bahraini dinar to Belize dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Belize dollars is currently 5.305 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.000% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Belize dollars has fluctuated between a high of 5.306 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 5.305 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a -0.020% decrease in value.