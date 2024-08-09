Bahraini dinar to Belarusian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Belarusian rubles is currently 8.676 today, reflecting a 0.021% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.012% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Belarusian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 8.687 on 04-08-2024 and a low of 8.671 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 04-08-2024, with a -0.159% decrease in value.