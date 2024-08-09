Bahraini dinar to Bulgarian levs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Bulgarian levs is currently 4.752 today, reflecting a -0.003% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.050% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Bulgarian levs has fluctuated between a high of 4.764 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 4.720 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.396% decrease in value.