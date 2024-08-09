Bahraini dinar to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks is currently 4.752 today, reflecting a 0.017% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.053% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks has fluctuated between a high of 4.764 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 4.720 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.405% decrease in value.