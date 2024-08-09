Bahraini dinar to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Argentine pesos is currently 2,484.740 today, reflecting a 0.053% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.371% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 2,485.350 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 2,475.560 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.154% increase in value.