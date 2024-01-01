5 South African rand to Salvadoran colóns

Convert ZAR to SVC at the real exchange rate

5 zar
2.35 svc

1.00000 ZAR = 0.46971 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8594851.0948590.99251.46311.632030.92831518.44
1 GBP1.1634911.27385105.8691.702311.898861.0800821.4548
1 USD0.913350.785022183.10961.336351.490650.847916.8425
1 INR0.01098990.009445620.012032310.01607940.01793590.01020220.202654

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Salvadoran Colón
1 ZAR0.46971 SVC
5 ZAR2.34857 SVC
10 ZAR4.69715 SVC
20 ZAR9.39430 SVC
50 ZAR23.48575 SVC
100 ZAR46.97150 SVC
250 ZAR117.42875 SVC
500 ZAR234.85750 SVC
1000 ZAR469.71500 SVC
2000 ZAR939.43000 SVC
5000 ZAR2348.57500 SVC
10000 ZAR4697.15000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / South African Rand
1 SVC2.12895 ZAR
5 SVC10.64475 ZAR
10 SVC21.28950 ZAR
20 SVC42.57900 ZAR
50 SVC106.44750 ZAR
100 SVC212.89500 ZAR
250 SVC532.23750 ZAR
500 SVC1064.47500 ZAR
1000 SVC2128.95000 ZAR
2000 SVC4257.90000 ZAR
5000 SVC10644.75000 ZAR
10000 SVC21289.50000 ZAR