5 Vanuatu vatus to Samoan talas

Convert VUV to WST at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = WS$0.02248 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:05
We can't send money between these currencies

VUV to WST conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

WST
1 VUV to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02290.0229
Low0.02240.0224
Average0.02260.0227
Change-1.32%0.05%
1 VUV to WST stats

The performance of VUV to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0229 and a 30 day low of 0.0224. This means the 30 day average was 0.0226. The change for VUV to WST was -1.32.

The performance of VUV to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0229 and a 90 day low of 0.0224. This means the 90 day average was 0.0227. The change for VUV to WST was 0.05.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Samoan Tala
1 VUV0.02248 WST
5 VUV0.11238 WST
10 VUV0.22477 WST
20 VUV0.44954 WST
50 VUV1.12384 WST
100 VUV2.24768 WST
250 VUV5.61920 WST
500 VUV11.23840 WST
1000 VUV22.47680 WST
2000 VUV44.95360 WST
5000 VUV112.38400 WST
10000 VUV224.76800 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Vanuatu Vatu
1 WST44.49030 VUV
5 WST222.45150 VUV
10 WST444.90300 VUV
20 WST889.80600 VUV
50 WST2,224.51500 VUV
100 WST4,449.03000 VUV
250 WST11,122.57500 VUV
500 WST22,245.15000 VUV
1000 WST44,490.30000 VUV
2000 WST88,980.60000 VUV
5000 WST222,451.50000 VUV
10000 WST444,903.00000 VUV