Vanuatu vatu to Samoan talas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to Samoan talas is currently 0.022 today, reflecting a -1.642% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a -1.360% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to Samoan talas has fluctuated between a high of 0.023 on 22-10-2024 and a low of 0.022 on 25-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a 1.293% increase in value.