2,000 Vanuatu vatus to Thai bahts

Convert VUV to THB at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = ฿0.2797 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:27
VUV to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

THB
1 VUV to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.28100.2959
Low0.27360.2736
Average0.27770.2832
Change1.18%-5.47%
1 VUV to THB stats

The performance of VUV to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2810 and a 30 day low of 0.2736. This means the 30 day average was 0.2777. The change for VUV to THB was 1.18.

The performance of VUV to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2959 and a 90 day low of 0.2736. This means the 90 day average was 0.2832. The change for VUV to THB was -5.47.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Thai Baht
1 VUV0.27969 THB
5 VUV1.39845 THB
10 VUV2.79689 THB
20 VUV5.59378 THB
50 VUV13.98445 THB
100 VUV27.96890 THB
250 VUV69.92225 THB
500 VUV139.84450 THB
1000 VUV279.68900 THB
2000 VUV559.37800 THB
5000 VUV1,398.44500 THB
10000 VUV2,796.89000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Vanuatu Vatu
1 THB3.57539 VUV
5 THB17.87695 VUV
10 THB35.75390 VUV
20 THB71.50780 VUV
50 THB178.76950 VUV
100 THB357.53900 VUV
250 THB893.84750 VUV
500 THB1,787.69500 VUV
1000 THB3,575.39000 VUV
2000 THB7,150.78000 VUV
5000 THB17,876.95000 VUV
10000 THB35,753.90000 VUV