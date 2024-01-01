1 million Vietnamese dongs to Netherlands Antillean guilders

Convert VND to ANG at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = ƒ0.00007048 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:59
VND to ANG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ANG
1 VND to ANGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change-3.17%-0.30%
1 VND to ANG stats

The performance of VND to ANG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to ANG was -3.17.

The performance of VND to ANG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to ANG was -0.30.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1000 VND0.07048 ANG
2000 VND0.14095 ANG
5000 VND0.35239 ANG
10000 VND0.70477 ANG
20000 VND1.40954 ANG
50000 VND3.52386 ANG
100000 VND7.04772 ANG
200000 VND14.09544 ANG
500000 VND35.23860 ANG
1000000 VND70.47720 ANG
2000000 VND140.95440 ANG
5000000 VND352.38600 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Vietnamese Dong
1 ANG14189.00000 VND
5 ANG70945.00000 VND
10 ANG141890.00000 VND
20 ANG283780.00000 VND
50 ANG709450.00000 VND
100 ANG1418900.00000 VND
250 ANG3547250.00000 VND
500 ANG7094500.00000 VND
1000 ANG14189000.00000 VND
2000 ANG28378000.00000 VND
5000 ANG70945000.00000 VND
10000 ANG141890000.00000 VND