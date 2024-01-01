1 Netherlands Antillean guilder to Vietnamese dongs

Convert ANG to VND at the real exchange rate

1 ang
13,902 vnd

ƒ1.000 ANG = ₫13,900 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:02
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ANG to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

VND
1 ANG to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14,089.100014,225.3000
Low13,867.200013,867.2000
Average13,979.333314,119.6533
Change-1.33%-2.09%
View full history

1 ANG to VND stats

The performance of ANG to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14,089.1000 and a 30 day low of 13,867.2000. This means the 30 day average was 13,979.3333. The change for ANG to VND was -1.33.

The performance of ANG to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14,225.3000 and a 90 day low of 13,867.2000. This means the 90 day average was 14,119.6533. The change for ANG to VND was -2.09.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPNZDSGDZARCADINR
1 USD10.9050.7611.61.30617.841.34983.82
1 EUR1.10610.8421.7681.44419.7221.49192.663
1 GBP1.3141.18812.1011.71523.4331.771110.098
1 NZD0.6250.5650.47610.81611.1530.84352.4

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilder

ANG to USD

ANG to EUR

ANG to GBP

ANG to NZD

ANG to SGD

ANG to ZAR

ANG to CAD

ANG to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Vietnamese Dong
1 ANG13,901.70000 VND
5 ANG69,508.50000 VND
10 ANG139,017.00000 VND
20 ANG278,034.00000 VND
50 ANG695,085.00000 VND
100 ANG1,390,170.00000 VND
250 ANG3,475,425.00000 VND
500 ANG6,950,850.00000 VND
1000 ANG13,901,700.00000 VND
2000 ANG27,803,400.00000 VND
5000 ANG69,508,500.00000 VND
10000 ANG139,017,000.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1000 VND0.07193 ANG
2000 VND0.14387 ANG
5000 VND0.35967 ANG
10000 VND0.71934 ANG
20000 VND1.43868 ANG
50000 VND3.59669 ANG
100000 VND7.19338 ANG
200000 VND14.38676 ANG
500000 VND35.96690 ANG
1000000 VND71.93380 ANG
2000000 VND143.86760 ANG
5000000 VND359.66900 ANG