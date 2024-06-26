Swedish krona to Mexican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Mexican pesos is currently 1.736 today, reflecting a 0.554% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -1.796% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 1.767 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 1.709 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.773% increase in value.