Swedish krona to Bangladeshi takas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Bangladeshi takas is currently 11.107 today, reflecting a -0.719% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -1.266% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Bangladeshi takas has fluctuated between a high of 11.270 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 11.091 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.361% increase in value.