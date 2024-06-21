스웨덴 크로나 방글라데시 타카족 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 스웨덴 크로나 방글라데시 타카족 is currently 11.160 today, reflecting a -0.295% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 스웨덴 크로나 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.143% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 스웨덴 크로나 방글라데시 타카족 has fluctuated between a high of 11.296 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 11.109 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.526% increase in value.