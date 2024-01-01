Philippine pesos to CFP francs today

Convert PHP to XPF at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = ₣1.908 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:37
PHP to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

XPF
1 PHP to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.92401.9414
Low1.88461.8778
Average1.90691.9103
Change-0.49%1.59%
1 PHP to XPF stats

The performance of PHP to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9240 and a 30 day low of 1.8846. This means the 30 day average was 1.9069. The change for PHP to XPF was -0.49.

The performance of PHP to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9414 and a 90 day low of 1.8778. This means the 90 day average was 1.9103. The change for PHP to XPF was 1.59.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Philippine pesos to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / CFP Franc
1 PHP1.90805 XPF
5 PHP9.54025 XPF
10 PHP19.08050 XPF
20 PHP38.16100 XPF
50 PHP95.40250 XPF
100 PHP190.80500 XPF
250 PHP477.01250 XPF
500 PHP954.02500 XPF
1000 PHP1,908.05000 XPF
2000 PHP3,816.10000 XPF
5000 PHP9,540.25000 XPF
10000 PHP19,080.50000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Philippine Peso
1 XPF0.52410 PHP
5 XPF2.62048 PHP
10 XPF5.24095 PHP
20 XPF10.48190 PHP
50 XPF26.20475 PHP
100 XPF52.40950 PHP
250 XPF131.02375 PHP
500 XPF262.04750 PHP
1000 XPF524.09500 PHP
2000 XPF1,048.19000 PHP
5000 XPF2,620.47500 PHP
10000 XPF5,240.95000 PHP