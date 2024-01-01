Philippine pesos to East Caribbean dollars today

Convert PHP to XCD at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = $0.04666 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:36
PHP to XCD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

XCD
1 PHP to XCDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04830.0486
Low0.04670.0461
Average0.04750.0475
Change-3.14%0.99%
1 PHP to XCD stats

The performance of PHP to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0483 and a 30 day low of 0.0467. This means the 30 day average was 0.0475. The change for PHP to XCD was -3.14.

The performance of PHP to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0486 and a 90 day low of 0.0461. This means the 90 day average was 0.0475. The change for PHP to XCD was 0.99.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / East Caribbean Dollar
1 PHP0.04666 XCD
5 PHP0.23331 XCD
10 PHP0.46661 XCD
20 PHP0.93323 XCD
50 PHP2.33307 XCD
100 PHP4.66614 XCD
250 PHP11.66535 XCD
500 PHP23.33070 XCD
1000 PHP46.66140 XCD
2000 PHP93.32280 XCD
5000 PHP233.30700 XCD
10000 PHP466.61400 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 XCD21.43100 PHP
5 XCD107.15500 PHP
10 XCD214.31000 PHP
20 XCD428.62000 PHP
50 XCD1,071.55000 PHP
100 XCD2,143.10000 PHP
250 XCD5,357.75000 PHP
500 XCD10,715.50000 PHP
1000 XCD21,431.00000 PHP
2000 XCD42,862.00000 PHP
5000 XCD107,155.00000 PHP
10000 XCD214,310.00000 PHP