Convert XCD to PHP at the real exchange rate

10 East Caribbean dollars to Philippine pesos

10 xcd
218.20 php

$1.000 XCD = ₱21.82 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:11
Top currencies

 USDZARAUDGBPCADINRSGDEUR
1 USD118.2071.5040.7921.3783.5951.3580.936
1 ZAR0.05510.0830.0440.0754.5910.0750.051
1 AUD0.66512.10710.5270.91155.5860.9030.623
1 GBP1.26222.9841.89811.729105.5261.7141.182

How to convert East Caribbean dollars to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XCD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XCD to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 XCD21.82020 PHP
5 XCD109.10100 PHP
10 XCD218.20200 PHP
20 XCD436.40400 PHP
50 XCD1,091.01000 PHP
100 XCD2,182.02000 PHP
250 XCD5,455.05000 PHP
500 XCD10,910.10000 PHP
1000 XCD21,820.20000 PHP
2000 XCD43,640.40000 PHP
5000 XCD109,101.00000 PHP
10000 XCD218,202.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / East Caribbean Dollar
1 PHP0.04583 XCD
5 PHP0.22915 XCD
10 PHP0.45829 XCD
20 PHP0.91658 XCD
50 PHP2.29146 XCD
100 PHP4.58291 XCD
250 PHP11.45728 XCD
500 PHP22.91455 XCD
1000 PHP45.82910 XCD
2000 PHP91.65820 XCD
5000 PHP229.14550 XCD
10000 PHP458.29100 XCD