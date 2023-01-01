100 Philippine pesos to East Caribbean dollars

Convert PHP to XCD at the real exchange rate

100 php
4.87 xcd

1.00000 PHP = 0.04875 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / East Caribbean Dollar
1 PHP0.04875 XCD
5 PHP0.24374 XCD
10 PHP0.48747 XCD
20 PHP0.97495 XCD
50 PHP2.43737 XCD
100 PHP4.87475 XCD
250 PHP12.18688 XCD
500 PHP24.37375 XCD
1000 PHP48.74750 XCD
2000 PHP97.49500 XCD
5000 PHP243.73750 XCD
10000 PHP487.47500 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 XCD20.51390 PHP
5 XCD102.56950 PHP
10 XCD205.13900 PHP
20 XCD410.27800 PHP
50 XCD1025.69500 PHP
100 XCD2051.39000 PHP
250 XCD5128.47500 PHP
500 XCD10256.95000 PHP
1000 XCD20513.90000 PHP
2000 XCD41027.80000 PHP
5000 XCD102569.50000 PHP
10000 XCD205139.00000 PHP