Philippine pesos to Tunisian dinars today

Convert PHP to TND at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = DT0.05361 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:34
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PHP to TND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TND
1 PHP to TNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05430.0545
Low0.05320.0530
Average0.05390.0539
Change-0.76%0.91%
View full history

1 PHP to TND stats

The performance of PHP to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0543 and a 30 day low of 0.0532. This means the 30 day average was 0.0539. The change for PHP to TND was -0.76.

The performance of PHP to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0545 and a 90 day low of 0.0530. This means the 90 day average was 0.0539. The change for PHP to TND was 0.91.

Track market ratesView PHP to TND chart

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3820.9261.5030.7711,379.26151.9657.115
1 CAD0.72310.671.0870.557997.837109.945.148
1 EUR1.081.49211.6230.8321,489.12164.067.682
1 AUD0.6650.920.61610.513917.691101.114.734

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine peso

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Tunisian Dinar
1 PHP0.05361 TND
5 PHP0.26804 TND
10 PHP0.53609 TND
20 PHP1.07217 TND
50 PHP2.68043 TND
100 PHP5.36086 TND
250 PHP13.40215 TND
500 PHP26.80430 TND
1000 PHP53.60860 TND
2000 PHP107.21720 TND
5000 PHP268.04300 TND
10000 PHP536.08600 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Philippine Peso
1 TND18.65370 PHP
5 TND93.26850 PHP
10 TND186.53700 PHP
20 TND373.07400 PHP
50 TND932.68500 PHP
100 TND1,865.37000 PHP
250 TND4,663.42500 PHP
500 TND9,326.85000 PHP
1000 TND18,653.70000 PHP
2000 TND37,307.40000 PHP
5000 TND93,268.50000 PHP
10000 TND186,537.00000 PHP