Philippine pesos to Singapore dollars today

Convert PHP to SGD at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = S$0.02281 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:32
PHP to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SGD
1 PHP to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02310.0233
Low0.02270.0227
Average0.02290.0230
Change-0.33%-0.74%
1 PHP to SGD stats

The performance of PHP to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0231 and a 30 day low of 0.0227. This means the 30 day average was 0.0229. The change for PHP to SGD was -0.33.

The performance of PHP to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0233 and a 90 day low of 0.0227. This means the 90 day average was 0.0230. The change for PHP to SGD was -0.74.

1 USD11.3820.9261.5030.7711,379.3151.9057.115
1 CAD0.72310.671.0870.558997.866109.8975.148
1 EUR1.0791.49211.6220.8321,488.89163.9757.68
1 AUD0.6650.920.61610.513917.786101.0784.734

How to convert Philippine pesos to Singapore dollars

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to SGD rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Singapore Dollar
1 PHP0.02281 SGD
5 PHP0.11403 SGD
10 PHP0.22807 SGD
20 PHP0.45613 SGD
50 PHP1.14033 SGD
100 PHP2.28065 SGD
250 PHP5.70163 SGD
500 PHP11.40325 SGD
1000 PHP22.80650 SGD
2000 PHP45.61300 SGD
5000 PHP114.03250 SGD
10000 PHP228.06500 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 SGD43.84720 PHP
5 SGD219.23600 PHP
10 SGD438.47200 PHP
20 SGD876.94400 PHP
50 SGD2,192.36000 PHP
100 SGD4,384.72000 PHP
250 SGD10,961.80000 PHP
500 SGD21,923.60000 PHP
1000 SGD43,847.20000 PHP
2000 SGD87,694.40000 PHP
5000 SGD219,236.00000 PHP
10000 SGD438,472.00000 PHP