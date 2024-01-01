Philippine pesos to Swedish kronor today

Convert PHP to SEK at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = kr0.1828 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:32
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PHP to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SEK
1 PHP to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.18380.1852
Low0.17990.1799
Average0.18190.1826
Change1.59%-1.30%
View full history

1 PHP to SEK stats

The performance of PHP to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1838 and a 30 day low of 0.1799. This means the 30 day average was 0.1819. The change for PHP to SEK was 1.59.

The performance of PHP to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1852 and a 90 day low of 0.1799. This means the 90 day average was 0.1826. The change for PHP to SEK was -1.30.

Track market ratesView PHP to SEK chart

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3820.9261.5030.7711,379.3151.9057.115
1 CAD0.72310.671.0870.558997.866109.8975.148
1 EUR1.0791.49211.6220.8321,488.89163.9757.68
1 AUD0.6650.920.61610.513917.786101.0784.734

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine peso

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Swedish Krona
1 PHP0.18276 SEK
5 PHP0.91382 SEK
10 PHP1.82763 SEK
20 PHP3.65526 SEK
50 PHP9.13815 SEK
100 PHP18.27630 SEK
250 PHP45.69075 SEK
500 PHP91.38150 SEK
1000 PHP182.76300 SEK
2000 PHP365.52600 SEK
5000 PHP913.81500 SEK
10000 PHP1,827.63000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Philippine Peso
1 SEK5.47158 PHP
5 SEK27.35790 PHP
10 SEK54.71580 PHP
20 SEK109.43160 PHP
50 SEK273.57900 PHP
100 SEK547.15800 PHP
250 SEK1,367.89500 PHP
500 SEK2,735.79000 PHP
1000 SEK5,471.58000 PHP
2000 SEK10,943.16000 PHP
5000 SEK27,357.90000 PHP
10000 SEK54,715.80000 PHP