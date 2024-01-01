Philippine pesos to Pakistani rupees today

Convert PHP to PKR at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = ₨4.803 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:30
PHP to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PKR
1 PHP to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.97425.0052
Low4.80354.7581
Average4.88634.9039
Change-3.16%0.78%
1 PHP to PKR stats

The performance of PHP to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.9742 and a 30 day low of 4.8035. This means the 30 day average was 4.8863. The change for PHP to PKR was -3.16.

The performance of PHP to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.0052 and a 90 day low of 4.7581. This means the 90 day average was 4.9039. The change for PHP to PKR was 0.78.

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3820.9261.5030.7711,379.28151.8957.115
1 CAD0.72310.671.0870.558997.851109.895.147
1 EUR1.0791.49211.6220.8321,488.73163.957.68
1 AUD0.6650.920.61610.513917.704101.0634.734

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Pakistani Rupee
1 PHP4.80345 PKR
5 PHP24.01725 PKR
10 PHP48.03450 PKR
20 PHP96.06900 PKR
50 PHP240.17250 PKR
100 PHP480.34500 PKR
250 PHP1,200.86250 PKR
500 PHP2,401.72500 PKR
1000 PHP4,803.45000 PKR
2000 PHP9,606.90000 PKR
5000 PHP24,017.25000 PKR
10000 PHP48,034.50000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Philippine Peso
1 PKR0.20818 PHP
5 PKR1.04092 PHP
10 PKR2.08184 PHP
20 PKR4.16368 PHP
50 PKR10.40920 PHP
100 PKR20.81840 PHP
250 PKR52.04600 PHP
500 PKR104.09200 PHP
1000 PKR208.18400 PHP
2000 PKR416.36800 PHP
5000 PKR1,040.92000 PHP
10000 PKR2,081.84000 PHP