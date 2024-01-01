Philippine pesos to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert PHP to PEN at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = S/.0.06487 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:29
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PHP to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PEN
1 PHP to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06720.0679
Low0.06490.0637
Average0.06580.0661
Change-3.47%1.28%
View full history

1 PHP to PEN stats

The performance of PHP to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0672 and a 30 day low of 0.0649. This means the 30 day average was 0.0658. The change for PHP to PEN was -3.47.

The performance of PHP to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0679 and a 90 day low of 0.0637. This means the 90 day average was 0.0661. The change for PHP to PEN was 1.28.

Track market ratesView PHP to PEN chart

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3820.9261.5030.7711,379.31151.8757.115
1 CAD0.72410.671.0870.558998.017109.8915.148
1 EUR1.081.49211.6220.8321,489.03163.9557.681
1 AUD0.6650.920.61610.513917.862101.0654.735

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine peso

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 PHP0.06487 PEN
5 PHP0.32434 PEN
10 PHP0.64868 PEN
20 PHP1.29736 PEN
50 PHP3.24340 PEN
100 PHP6.48680 PEN
250 PHP16.21700 PEN
500 PHP32.43400 PEN
1000 PHP64.86800 PEN
2000 PHP129.73600 PEN
5000 PHP324.34000 PEN
10000 PHP648.68000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Philippine Peso
1 PEN15.41590 PHP
5 PEN77.07950 PHP
10 PEN154.15900 PHP
20 PEN308.31800 PHP
50 PEN770.79500 PHP
100 PEN1,541.59000 PHP
250 PEN3,853.97500 PHP
500 PEN7,707.95000 PHP
1000 PEN15,415.90000 PHP
2000 PEN30,831.80000 PHP
5000 PEN77,079.50000 PHP
10000 PEN154,159.00000 PHP