2,000 Peruvian nuevo soles to Philippine pesos
Convert PEN to PHP at the real exchange rate
PEN to PHP conversion chart
1 PEN = 15.45890 PHP
0
|1 PEN to PHP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|15.4551
|15.7002
|Low
|14.8774
|14.7283
|Average
|15.1963
|15.1446
|Change
|3.86%
|-1.01%
1 PEN to PHP stats
The performance of PEN to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.4551 and a 30 day low of 14.8774. This means the 30 day average was 15.1963. The change for PEN to PHP was 3.86.
The performance of PEN to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.7002 and a 90 day low of 14.7283. This means the 90 day average was 15.1446. The change for PEN to PHP was -1.01.
How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Philippine pesos
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles
|Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Philippine Peso
|1 PEN
|15.45890 PHP
|5 PEN
|77.29450 PHP
|10 PEN
|154.58900 PHP
|20 PEN
|309.17800 PHP
|50 PEN
|772.94500 PHP
|100 PEN
|1,545.89000 PHP
|250 PEN
|3,864.72500 PHP
|500 PEN
|7,729.45000 PHP
|1000 PEN
|15,458.90000 PHP
|2000 PEN
|30,917.80000 PHP
|5000 PEN
|77,294.50000 PHP
|10000 PEN
|154,589.00000 PHP