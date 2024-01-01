1 thousand Peruvian nuevo soles to Philippine pesos

Convert PEN to PHP at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = ₱15.46 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:54
PEN to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PHP
1 PEN to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.458915.7002
Low14.877414.7283
Average15.196415.1446
Change3.89%-0.99%
1 PEN to PHP stats

The performance of PEN to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.4589 and a 30 day low of 14.8774. This means the 30 day average was 15.1964. The change for PEN to PHP was 3.89.

The performance of PEN to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.7002 and a 90 day low of 14.7283. This means the 90 day average was 15.1446. The change for PEN to PHP was -0.99.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Philippine Peso
1 PEN15.45890 PHP
5 PEN77.29450 PHP
10 PEN154.58900 PHP
20 PEN309.17800 PHP
50 PEN772.94500 PHP
100 PEN1,545.89000 PHP
250 PEN3,864.72500 PHP
500 PEN7,729.45000 PHP
1000 PEN15,458.90000 PHP
2000 PEN30,917.80000 PHP
5000 PEN77,294.50000 PHP
10000 PEN154,589.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 PHP0.06469 PEN
5 PHP0.32344 PEN
10 PHP0.64688 PEN
20 PHP1.29375 PEN
50 PHP3.23438 PEN
100 PHP6.46876 PEN
250 PHP16.17190 PEN
500 PHP32.34380 PEN
1000 PHP64.68760 PEN
2000 PHP129.37520 PEN
5000 PHP323.43800 PEN
10000 PHP646.87600 PEN