Philippine pesos to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert PHP to KGS at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = Лв1.465 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:22
PHP to KGS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KGS
1 PHP to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.50531.5223
Low1.46511.4386
Average1.48751.4928
Change-2.43%1.41%
1 PHP to KGS stats

The performance of PHP to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5053 and a 30 day low of 1.4651. This means the 30 day average was 1.4875. The change for PHP to KGS was -2.43.

The performance of PHP to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5223 and a 90 day low of 1.4386. This means the 90 day average was 1.4928. The change for PHP to KGS was 1.41.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Kyrgystani Som
1 PHP1.46515 KGS
5 PHP7.32575 KGS
10 PHP14.65150 KGS
20 PHP29.30300 KGS
50 PHP73.25750 KGS
100 PHP146.51500 KGS
250 PHP366.28750 KGS
500 PHP732.57500 KGS
1000 PHP1,465.15000 KGS
2000 PHP2,930.30000 KGS
5000 PHP7,325.75000 KGS
10000 PHP14,651.50000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Philippine Peso
1 KGS0.68252 PHP
5 KGS3.41261 PHP
10 KGS6.82522 PHP
20 KGS13.65044 PHP
50 KGS34.12610 PHP
100 KGS68.25220 PHP
250 KGS170.63050 PHP
500 KGS341.26100 PHP
1000 KGS682.52200 PHP
2000 KGS1,365.04400 PHP
5000 KGS3,412.61000 PHP
10000 KGS6,825.22000 PHP