Philippine pesos to Egyptian pounds today

Convert PHP to EGP at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = E£0.8434 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:17
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PHP to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

EGP
1 PHP to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.86890.8738
Low0.83980.8253
Average0.85260.8562
Change-2.94%1.96%
View full history

1 PHP to EGP stats

The performance of PHP to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8689 and a 30 day low of 0.8398. This means the 30 day average was 0.8526. The change for PHP to EGP was -2.94.

The performance of PHP to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8738 and a 90 day low of 0.8253. This means the 90 day average was 0.8562. The change for PHP to EGP was 1.96.

Track market ratesView PHP to EGP chart

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3820.9261.5030.7711,379.16151.8657.115
1 CAD0.72410.671.0870.558998.053109.95.149
1 EUR1.081.49211.6220.8321,489.01163.9557.682
1 AUD0.6660.920.61610.513917.9101.0744.735

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine peso

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Egyptian Pound
1 PHP0.84345 EGP
5 PHP4.21724 EGP
10 PHP8.43447 EGP
20 PHP16.86894 EGP
50 PHP42.17235 EGP
100 PHP84.34470 EGP
250 PHP210.86175 EGP
500 PHP421.72350 EGP
1000 PHP843.44700 EGP
2000 PHP1,686.89400 EGP
5000 PHP4,217.23500 EGP
10000 PHP8,434.47000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Philippine Peso
1 EGP1.18561 PHP
5 EGP5.92805 PHP
10 EGP11.85610 PHP
20 EGP23.71220 PHP
50 EGP59.28050 PHP
100 EGP118.56100 PHP
250 EGP296.40250 PHP
500 EGP592.80500 PHP
1000 EGP1,185.61000 PHP
2000 EGP2,371.22000 PHP
5000 EGP5,928.05000 PHP
10000 EGP11,856.10000 PHP