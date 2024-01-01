Philippine pesos to Danish kroner today

Convert PHP to DKK at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = kr0.1194 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:16
PHP to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

DKK
1 PHP to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12040.1208
Low0.11860.1176
Average0.11940.1193
Change0.43%1.50%
1 PHP to DKK stats

The performance of PHP to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1204 and a 30 day low of 0.1186. This means the 30 day average was 0.1194. The change for PHP to DKK was 0.43.

The performance of PHP to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1208 and a 90 day low of 0.1176. This means the 90 day average was 0.1193. The change for PHP to DKK was 1.50.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Danish Krone
1 PHP0.11941 DKK
5 PHP0.59704 DKK
10 PHP1.19407 DKK
20 PHP2.38814 DKK
50 PHP5.97035 DKK
100 PHP11.94070 DKK
250 PHP29.85175 DKK
500 PHP59.70350 DKK
1000 PHP119.40700 DKK
2000 PHP238.81400 DKK
5000 PHP597.03500 DKK
10000 PHP1,194.07000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Philippine Peso
1 DKK8.37473 PHP
5 DKK41.87365 PHP
10 DKK83.74730 PHP
20 DKK167.49460 PHP
50 DKK418.73650 PHP
100 DKK837.47300 PHP
250 DKK2,093.68250 PHP
500 DKK4,187.36500 PHP
1000 DKK8,374.73000 PHP
2000 DKK16,749.46000 PHP
5000 DKK41,873.65000 PHP
10000 DKK83,747.30000 PHP