500 Danish kroner to Philippine pesos

Convert DKK to PHP at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = ₱8.382 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:49
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

DKK to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PHP
1 DKK to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.43348.5200
Low8.30818.2791
Average8.37268.3865
Change0.55%-1.62%
View full history

1 DKK to PHP stats

The performance of DKK to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.4334 and a 30 day low of 8.3081. This means the 30 day average was 8.3726. The change for DKK to PHP was 0.55.

The performance of DKK to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.5200 and a 90 day low of 8.2791. This means the 90 day average was 8.3865. The change for DKK to PHP was -1.62.

Track market ratesView DKK to PHP chart

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3910.832300.2281.61711.79690.815
1 USD0.926110.5460.77277.951.49710.9284.076
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3570.1421.0367.972
1 GBP1.2021.29813.6931360.9041.94314.179109.169

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Philippine Peso
1 DKK8.38225 PHP
5 DKK41.91125 PHP
10 DKK83.82250 PHP
20 DKK167.64500 PHP
50 DKK419.11250 PHP
100 DKK838.22500 PHP
250 DKK2,095.56250 PHP
500 DKK4,191.12500 PHP
1000 DKK8,382.25000 PHP
2000 DKK16,764.50000 PHP
5000 DKK41,911.25000 PHP
10000 DKK83,822.50000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Danish Krone
1 PHP0.11930 DKK
5 PHP0.59650 DKK
10 PHP1.19300 DKK
20 PHP2.38600 DKK
50 PHP5.96500 DKK
100 PHP11.93000 DKK
250 PHP29.82500 DKK
500 PHP59.65000 DKK
1000 PHP119.30000 DKK
2000 PHP238.60000 DKK
5000 PHP596.50000 DKK
10000 PHP1,193.00000 DKK