250 Kenyan shillings to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

Convert KES to TTD at the real exchange rate

250 kes
10.94 ttd

1.00000 KES = 0.04377 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3287789.3681.33360.910750.7854841.479483.0907
1 SGD0.7526151594.091.003690.6854110.5911671.1134262.5353
1 NGN0.001266840.0016832510.001689450.001153710.000995080.001874160.105262
1 CAD0.749850.996326591.90810.6828920.5889951.1093362.3056

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 KES0.04377 TTD
5 KES0.21885 TTD
10 KES0.43769 TTD
20 KES0.87539 TTD
50 KES2.18847 TTD
100 KES4.37694 TTD
250 KES10.94235 TTD
500 KES21.88470 TTD
1000 KES43.76940 TTD
2000 KES87.53880 TTD
5000 KES218.84700 TTD
10000 KES437.69400 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 TTD22.84700 KES
5 TTD114.23500 KES
10 TTD228.47000 KES
20 TTD456.94000 KES
50 TTD1142.35000 KES
100 TTD2284.70000 KES
250 TTD5711.75000 KES
500 TTD11423.50000 KES
1000 TTD22847.00000 KES
2000 TTD45694.00000 KES
5000 TTD114235.00000 KES
10000 TTD228470.00000 KES