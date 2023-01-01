5000 Kenyan shillings to Polish zloty

Convert KES to PLN at the real exchange rate

5,000 kes
127.37 pln

1.00000 KES = 0.02547 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.32855789.3411.33360.910650.7853921.4787483.1082
1 SGD0.75271594.1371.00380.6854570.5911651.1130562.5556
1 NGN0.001266880.0016831110.001689510.00115370.0009949970.001873390.105288
1 CAD0.749850.996213591.88710.6828610.5889261.1088462.3187

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Polish Zloty
1 KES0.02547 PLN
5 KES0.12737 PLN
10 KES0.25474 PLN
20 KES0.50947 PLN
50 KES1.27368 PLN
100 KES2.54736 PLN
250 KES6.36840 PLN
500 KES12.73680 PLN
1000 KES25.47360 PLN
2000 KES50.94720 PLN
5000 KES127.36800 PLN
10000 KES254.73600 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Kenyan Shilling
1 PLN39.25640 KES
5 PLN196.28200 KES
10 PLN392.56400 KES
20 PLN785.12800 KES
50 PLN1962.82000 KES
100 PLN3925.64000 KES
250 PLN9814.10000 KES
500 PLN19628.20000 KES
1000 PLN39256.40000 KES
2000 PLN78512.80000 KES
5000 PLN196282.00000 KES
10000 PLN392564.00000 KES