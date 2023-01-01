20 Kenyan shillings to Guinean francs

Convert KES to GNF at the real exchange rate

20 kes
1113 gnf

1.00000 KES = 55.62720 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.329802.1031.333350.910650.7855151.4783183.1298
1 SGD0.7524451603.5391.003270.6852250.5910571.1123462.5506
1 NGN0.001246720.0016568910.001662320.001135350.0009793190.001843040.10364
1 CAD0.7499910.996738601.5710.6829890.5891291.1087262.3466

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Guinean Franc
1 KES55.62720 GNF
5 KES278.13600 GNF
10 KES556.27200 GNF
20 KES1112.54400 GNF
50 KES2781.36000 GNF
100 KES5562.72000 GNF
250 KES13906.80000 GNF
500 KES27813.60000 GNF
1000 KES55627.20000 GNF
2000 KES111254.40000 GNF
5000 KES278136.00000 GNF
10000 KES556272.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Kenyan Shilling
1 GNF0.01798 KES
5 GNF0.08988 KES
10 GNF0.17977 KES
20 GNF0.35954 KES
50 GNF0.89884 KES
100 GNF1.79768 KES
250 GNF4.49420 KES
500 GNF8.98840 KES
1000 GNF17.97680 KES
2000 GNF35.95360 KES
5000 GNF89.88400 KES
10000 GNF179.76800 KES