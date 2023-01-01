5 Jamaican dollars to Bahamian dollars

Convert JMD to BSD at the real exchange rate

5 jmd
0.03 bsd

1.00000 JMD = 0.00646 BSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1144.7851.485331.332450.914618.50250.7871851.33885
1 JPY0.0069067910.01025890.009202960.006317120.1277930.005436920.00924716
1 AUD0.6732597.476510.8970720.61576812.45680.5299720.901381
1 SGD0.750497108.6611.1147410.6864213.88610.590781.0048

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Bahamian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to BSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Bahamian Dollar
1 JMD0.00646 BSD
5 JMD0.03230 BSD
10 JMD0.06460 BSD
20 JMD0.12920 BSD
50 JMD0.32300 BSD
100 JMD0.64600 BSD
250 JMD1.61501 BSD
500 JMD3.23002 BSD
1000 JMD6.46003 BSD
2000 JMD12.92006 BSD
5000 JMD32.30015 BSD
10000 JMD64.60030 BSD
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 BSD154.79800 JMD
5 BSD773.99000 JMD
10 BSD1547.98000 JMD
20 BSD3095.96000 JMD
50 BSD7739.90000 JMD
100 BSD15479.80000 JMD
250 BSD38699.50000 JMD
500 BSD77399.00000 JMD
1000 BSD154798.00000 JMD
2000 BSD309596.00000 JMD
5000 BSD773990.00000 JMD
10000 BSD1547980.00000 JMD