kr1.000 DKK = VT17.46 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:35
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

VUV
1 DKK to VUVLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High17.740317.9128
Low17.424817.4248
Average17.549817.6765
Change-1.15%-1.19%
The performance of DKK to VUV in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 17.7403 and a 30 day low of 17.4248. This means the 30 day average was 17.5498. The change for DKK to VUV was -1.15.

The performance of DKK to VUV in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 17.9128 and a 90 day low of 17.4248. This means the 90 day average was 17.6765. The change for DKK to VUV was -1.19.

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.390.832300.2281.61811.79390.813
1 USD0.926110.5450.77277.951.49810.91784.075
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.360.1421.0357.973
1 GBP1.2021.29913.6931360.9321.94514.177109.175

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Vanuatu Vatu
1 DKK17.46110 VUV
5 DKK87.30550 VUV
10 DKK174.61100 VUV
20 DKK349.22200 VUV
50 DKK873.05500 VUV
100 DKK1,746.11000 VUV
250 DKK4,365.27500 VUV
500 DKK8,730.55000 VUV
1000 DKK17,461.10000 VUV
2000 DKK34,922.20000 VUV
5000 DKK87,305.50000 VUV
10000 DKK174,611.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Danish Krone
1 VUV0.05727 DKK
5 VUV0.28635 DKK
10 VUV0.57270 DKK
20 VUV1.14540 DKK
50 VUV2.86351 DKK
100 VUV5.72702 DKK
250 VUV14.31755 DKK
500 VUV28.63510 DKK
1000 VUV57.27020 DKK
2000 VUV114.54040 DKK
5000 VUV286.35100 DKK
10000 VUV572.70200 DKK