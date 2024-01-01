5,000 Vanuatu vatus to Danish kroner

Convert VUV to DKK at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = kr0.05708 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:03
VUV to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

DKK
1 VUV to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05740.0574
Low0.05640.0558
Average0.05700.0566
Change1.05%0.85%
1 VUV to DKK stats

The performance of VUV to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0574 and a 30 day low of 0.0564. This means the 30 day average was 0.0570. The change for VUV to DKK was 1.05.

The performance of VUV to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0574 and a 90 day low of 0.0558. This means the 90 day average was 0.0566. The change for VUV to DKK was 0.85.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Danish Krone
1 VUV0.05708 DKK
5 VUV0.28542 DKK
10 VUV0.57085 DKK
20 VUV1.14170 DKK
50 VUV2.85425 DKK
100 VUV5.70849 DKK
250 VUV14.27123 DKK
500 VUV28.54245 DKK
1000 VUV57.08490 DKK
2000 VUV114.16980 DKK
5000 VUV285.42450 DKK
10000 VUV570.84900 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Vanuatu Vatu
1 DKK17.51780 VUV
5 DKK87.58900 VUV
10 DKK175.17800 VUV
20 DKK350.35600 VUV
50 DKK875.89000 VUV
100 DKK1,751.78000 VUV
250 DKK4,379.45000 VUV
500 DKK8,758.90000 VUV
1000 DKK17,517.80000 VUV
2000 DKK35,035.60000 VUV
5000 DKK87,589.00000 VUV
10000 DKK175,178.00000 VUV